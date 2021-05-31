L & S Advisors Inc Takes $2.08 Million Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $56.99 on Monday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $967.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

