NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.