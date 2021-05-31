CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,793 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $24,584,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

