Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,155 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $98,900,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

