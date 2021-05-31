BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 761 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Accenture by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $282.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $264.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.