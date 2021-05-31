$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 76,796 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of -56.97. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

