BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.31 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,798 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $168.07 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

