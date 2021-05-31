BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 374.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 581,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 47.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

