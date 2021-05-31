Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 20,456 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 371.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PCAR opened at $91.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.