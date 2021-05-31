Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $732,675,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.92.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $694.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

