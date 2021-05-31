Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 166 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,358.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,602.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $830.95 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

