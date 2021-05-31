M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of M.D.C. worth $53,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

