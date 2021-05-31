Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

