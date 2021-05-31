Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUB opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

