Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 438 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

