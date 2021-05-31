iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Truadvice LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 145,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52.

