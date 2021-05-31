IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.
Several brokerages recently commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.33 on Monday. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.
In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
