IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.33 on Monday. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

