Bank of The West Sells 258 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amgen were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 77.4% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.93. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

