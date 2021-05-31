Bank of The West Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $333.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $228.76 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

