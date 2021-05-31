Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

