Bank of The West Sells 50 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.