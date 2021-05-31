Bank of The West Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

Shares of GD opened at $189.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

