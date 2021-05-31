Bank of The West Has $1.98 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,883 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $214.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

