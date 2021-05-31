Bank of The West Has $2.34 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of The West cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.