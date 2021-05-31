Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

