Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

