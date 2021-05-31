Basso Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 73.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,816 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of EDTXU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

