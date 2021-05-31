Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $259.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6,201.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atlassian by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $233.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.54. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

