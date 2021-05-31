Short Interest in Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Declines By 44.6%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSI opened at $0.19 on Monday. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

