Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Expands By 41.3%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 877,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.7 days.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $31.85 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

