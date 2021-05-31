Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the April 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.