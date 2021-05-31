Wrapmanager Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $211.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

