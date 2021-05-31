BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.72 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

