Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

