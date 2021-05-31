Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

UL stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.