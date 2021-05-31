Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 287,032 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287,032 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $27,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $13,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $14,610,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.