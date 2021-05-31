Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,444,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.09, a PEG ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

