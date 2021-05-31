Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.46.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

