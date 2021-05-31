Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.
Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
