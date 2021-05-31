Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $29.18 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

