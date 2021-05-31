Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 65,893 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 65,893 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

