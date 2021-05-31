Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.58 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

