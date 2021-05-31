Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,952 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $37,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $418.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

