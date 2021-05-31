Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS opened at $56.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.