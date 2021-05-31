Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $35.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.44 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 44.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

