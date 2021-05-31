$101.34 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $101.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $104.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

MBIN stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

