Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.89.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,475.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,281.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

