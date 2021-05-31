Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 5,440 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 359.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $75,107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $297.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.48. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

