State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.81 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.24 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.64 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,585. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

