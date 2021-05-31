State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,910 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $29,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $482,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 117.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST stock opened at $347.51 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.72 and a one year high of $349.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

