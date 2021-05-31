AI Doctor (AIDOC) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $57,127.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

